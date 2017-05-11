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All Photos/bath/tubs : freestanding/floors : terrazzo

Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
The bathroom features terrazzo floor tiles—which have a similar pattern to the material used to construct the fireplace in the living room.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
"The idea was to execute the terrazzo material in the finest way possible without any seams, and deliver a warm but minimalist bathroom," explains Frama.
The bathroom is lined with on-site molded terrazzo made from white cement and bits of yellow and gray stone.
A view of the bathroom with a freestanding tub and brass fixtures from the bedroom area.
A view of the master bath.
An outdoor bathing area adjoining the master bedroom was a unique request from the clients. Stone tub and terrazzo pavers
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
The bathroom floor is made of 24" square terrazzo tiles from Concrete Collaborative. The walls and shower floor feature Heath Ceramics field tiles.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
Samuel designed the unique brass inlay pattern for the terrazzo floors, and the new glass-enclosed shower is an airy reprieve. All of the fixtures and faucets are from Wayfair.
The spaces are engulfed in tuff and sections of plastered perimeter walls.
The master suite opens to a bathroom with soaking tubs that overlook south-facing views.
The existing gentle arches along the walls were also restored, and painted white for a clean and bright aesthetic.
The bathtub rests along a fully-glazed wall, and looks down to the living area below.
A large skylight brings much daylight into the interiors.