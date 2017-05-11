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All Photos/bath/tubs : freestanding/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"The fixed glass without a door really makes it feel like a room within the room, and the plastered walls allow a continuity of subtle texture from wet to dry areas," Lanigan says. The lightwell is connected to the roof deck above.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
Wood paneling balances the crisp, white fixtures.
Peaked ceilings continue in the en suite bathroom.
The spacious master bathroom.
Master bath tub is open to the master bedroom.
The bath is a serene, relaxing retreat complete with a soaking tub.
Master Bath
The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into the master bathroom.
The main bathroom, with its black-and-white stand-alone tub, can be closed off with sliding doors.
The terracotta latticework structure is used for the walls of the bathroom.
The rooftop deck features four private onsen baths that overlook panoramic city views.
The wood also helps define the bathroom and add a sense of privacy in the space, which has largely been left open.
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom
A bathroom that looks out to the lagoon.
The main bathroom is located off the stairwell. This area has cut-out openings that draw in plenty of light from a courtyard garden sited on the opposite side of the open-tread stairs.
"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
Wood floors and cabinetry give the bathroom a warm, Zen-like feel.
A clean master bathroom palette was embellished with a stylish area rug.
The property is fitted with a state-of-the-art electrical system, and geothermal heating and cooling systems.
The exaggerated depth of the oversized windowsills are lined with plywood, making them cozy spots to read, watch television, or simply contemplate the landscape.
A walk-in closet in the master bedroom.
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.
Master Bathroom