Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A peek inside one of two bathrooms in the house.
A look at one of the five bathrooms.
The wooden slats are repeated inside for consistency.
The wooden screens produce interesting shadows inside a bathroom and allow privacy from the adjacent terrace.
The large floating bathtub invites relaxation and serenity.
The master bath includes double vanities, a freestanding bathtub, and a hidden built-in television.
All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
In the master bathroom is a reclaimed, cast iron tub that creates the feeling of soaking in the outdoors without interrupting moments of repose.
A freestanding bath lies underneath skylights in the master bathroom.
In the bathroom, a custom ceramic backsplash designed by Meredith and Sample joins an iroko-wood tub created by their students a the University of Toronto. In spaces where the tiles don't need to be cut around corners, outlets, or other obstacles, it might even be possible to do the tile work yourself for a DIY project.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
The roll-top freestanding bath overlooks beautiful valley views.
Double-glazed windows and thermal insulation have been used to ensure energy efficiency.
Sited on a sloping plot in Suffolk County, New York, this cantilevered house takes full advantage of its forest-meets-sea locale. Designed, built, and furnished by New York City-based firm Leroy Street Studio, this 5,935-square-foot home was born from the client's request to create a warm and stylish modernist house that would be intimate enough for private family retreats, yet impressive and expansive enough for entertaining large groups.
A peek into the master bath.
An Almond bathtub by Porcelanosa is accented by a tub filler from Hansgrohe.
In the master bathroom, a matte Ove tub from Wetstyle is one of Maca’s favorite getaways. The angle of the custom window, designed with a minimal frame to maximize the view, mimics the roofline.
Nushu describes the results on their website: "The interior brings to fore the building's sometimes quirky original structure, and maximizes natural light, views, and an expansive floor plate." Finished guest rooms were then named for local literary luminaries such as Upton Sinclair, Sandra Cisneros, and Saul Bellow.
The minimalist bathroom captures the atmosphere of the entire property.
The guest bathrooms are outfitted with showers and tubs that feel close to nature.
In the master bathroom, custom vanities made of Baltic birch face a Soiree tub by Toto.
#bath&spa #masterbath #skylight #lighting #indoor #interior #sink #faucet #tub #tile #shower #Brizo #SlabHaus #wood #mirror #modern #Foundry12
It might look complicated, but Studio DB's Britt and Damian Zunino, the duo behind this stunning bathroom space, say transitioning tiles to wooden floorboards is surprisingly straightforward. "The first step is getting your contractor on board, but the actual work isn't that complicated," they told MyDomaine.
Glenrock tiles in light grey provide dramatic contrast against the freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert. Juilland used the same tiles, though in a darker shade, on the inside of the shower.
Even before Juilland started on the project, the homeowners tapped Ben Dagitz of DagitzFurniture to make a few items for the home. This included the
#bath #spa #bath&spa #modern #interior #interiordesign #bathroom #pool #indooroutdoor #woodfloor #courtyard #mexicocity #almondtub #porcelanosa #hansgrohe
The Duravit tub in the master bathroom is another favorite spot for keeping warm; it offers a slender view out toward the trees.
The master suite’s bathroom unfolds from a glass-walled bathing room, outfitted with a Signature Hardware tub and Lefroy Brooks fixtures, to an open-air shower.
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.
