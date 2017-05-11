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All Photos/bath/tubs : freestanding/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Mutina ceramic tiles line the bathroom.
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
The en suite bathroom features a soaking tub and large windows overlooking the marshy waters.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
The principal bathroom features weathered solid brass tapware, sinks, fixtures, and fittings. The patterned solid brass screen in the bathroom is the same as one made for the front door. It weighs a hefty 551 pounds, and the pattern has been laser water jet cut. “Our client loved a pattern she had in a photo, and we were able to reproduce it and have it scaled, and custom made into these two screens,” says architect Tony Vella.
The bathtub in the master en suite sits beside the shower, which is separated from the hallway by frosted glass, allowing natural light to enter the space.
With a view of the top-floor patio, the Fonte Trading bathtub offers a chance to bathe in natural light, too. Moristo One tiles line the shower stall.
In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
The master bathroom is in keeping with the home’s neutral palette, which is inspired by Scandinavian minimalism.
Wood paneling balances the crisp, white fixtures.
An existing bedroom was sacrificed to make room for a first-floor bathroom, which is fitted with a large skylight. The herringbone wall tiles are from Topps Tiles.
“Tōrō House is a study in the harmony of dualities,” says architect Mark English. Inspired by Japanese design, the home harmoniously unites with nature—as seen here in the master bathroom, where the tub overlooks the outdoor space.
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
The Yakers' master bath surrounds its Beijing Roc soaking tub by Americh in white marble, with a view through the glass to the waterside view. The Mint tub filler is by Fantini.
In the master bath, frosted glass borrows light from the main spaces and maintains privacy.
The master bath includes a marble-lined steam shower and vanity, as well as a separate soaking tub.
A glimpse inside the master bath on the ground floor of the bedroom wing.
The master bathroom features a luxurious soaking tub and ceramic tile laid in a herringbone pattern.
A peek inside one of two bathrooms in the house.
Another one of the home's five bathrooms. Horizontal windows brighten the room from above.
In the master bathroom, the scheme recalls the kitchen finishes, with a vanity custom-built out of natural Ashwood by Ébénisterie Gaston Chouinard.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
Set against a freestanding wall, the bathtub is a zone of tranquility.
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
The large floating bathtub invites relaxation and serenity.
A standalone soaking tub offers respite at the end of a long day.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
Roman &amp; Williams designed the bathrooms with “the look and feel of a grand European hotel”. The double vanity is painted a high-glass cream and slabs of Calacatta marble is mixed with brass fixtures makes the master bath shine.
The master bathroom features an American Standard soaking tub with a Brizo tub filler, along with Kohler vessel sinks and Brizo faucets.
A Kado Lure freestanding tub in the bathroom provides opportunity for a luxurious soak.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
The bathroom floor is made of 24" square terrazzo tiles from Concrete Collaborative. The walls and shower floor feature Heath Ceramics field tiles.
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
Forest views give Wildwood's homeowners direct access to their lush surroundings. The rural retreat from Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects is the perfect respite from the suburban sprawl.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
Samuel designed the unique brass inlay pattern for the terrazzo floors, and the new glass-enclosed shower is an airy reprieve. All of the fixtures and faucets are from Wayfair.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
The warm-colored vintage teak sideboards and towel racks contrast the cool, dark bathroom walls beautifully.
The master bedroom also has a marble-clad ensuite bathroom.
View of master bath 1
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