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All Photos/bath/tubs : freestanding/floors : concrete

Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Bathroom
The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
"Our guiding mantra was: space is the ultimate luxury. With this house it was of the utmost importance to feel serenity," explains Bailey Peace Design's Betsy Peace. "And so every choice was constantly filtered by asking the questions, ‘Is this necessary? Does this belong? Can it co-exist without distracting the eye?’"
The bathroom has been entirely clad in large Fior di Bosco marble panels, creating a simple backdrop for the arrangement of plants overlooked by the tub.
In the principal bedroom, a freestanding marble bathtub is positioned in front of a glass wall at the entrance to the en suite bathroom. “I never take baths,” the owner admits. “But whoever lives here after us will expect a large tub in a house like this.”
A large en suite bathroom adjoins the principal bedroom, featuring bright-white walls that reflect natural light and high windows that frame the sky.
A bespoke copper bathtub and matching tapware is framed by expansive mountainside views.
The use of raw, natural materials continues into the bathrooms, which feature timber joinery with concrete countertops that appear to float weightlessly.
A freestanding Kohler Ceric bath anchors one side of the emerald-tiled bathroom.
The couple’s bathroom features a mineral composite tub from MTI.
A family’s getaway in the California desert includes a spa-like main bath with a large soaking tub that connects to an outdoor shower.
The principal bathroom features weathered solid brass tapware, sinks, fixtures, and fittings. The patterned solid brass screen in the bathroom is the same as one made for the front door. It weighs a hefty 551 pounds, and the pattern has been laser water jet cut. “Our client loved a pattern she had in a photo, and we were able to reproduce it and have it scaled, and custom made into these two screens,” says architect Tony Vella.
The master bathroom at the opposite end of the gabled section mirrors the window design. A soaking tub provides a spot to unwind.
The master bathroom is located next to the bedroom and also opens up to the sunken courtyard.
A1000xBetter took some square footage from an adjoining guest closet to create space for a freestanding tub. The hexagonal floor tile is by Arto.
The art of bathing extends beyond the outdoor spa—a standalone soaking tub in the master bath looks out to the redwoods. The lighting fixtures are from Anthropologie, Serena & Lily, and Warmly.
Linda Taalman and Alan Koch, of Taalman Koch Architects, completed work on their glass iT House, a lovely, minimal home that tests the limits of living lightly on the land in the desert near Joshua Tree National Park. The bath and basin in the bathroom are by Duravit, and the orange wall is by Three Form.
my dream bathroom
The bathrooms are dark-tiled with timber-lined walls to create a sense of intimacy and privacy.
The bathroom continues the colored theme of the kitchen with a slate blue Kateryn bateau cast-iron skirted tub by Signature Hardware.
The bathtub has sweeping views over the surrounding landscape, yet it’s still private thanks to the remote location. The black wall emphasizes the feeling of refuge.
The master bath includes a decadent soaker tub, along with access to a generous balcony.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
Set against a freestanding wall, the bathtub is a zone of tranquility.
Glass panels line the wall of the wet room with soaking tub and shower. The glass panels open up to the windows and natural landscape of this remote setting.
A free standing soaking tub is located in the master bath wet room.
The bathroom includes operable windows, which provide a fireplace and outdoor view while bathing.
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
A Victoria + Albert Barcelona tub overlooks stunning landscape views.
A wall of dimensional Heath Ceramics tile—the Bowtie and Diamond mixed—backs a teak and quartz floating vanity.
The renovation introduced modern bathrooms into the building.
Continuous view from the bathroom
The minimalist approach is carried throughout the home, from the material palette to the streamlined fixtures.
A guest room bathroom.
An eclectic mix of patterned tile and a re-finished, brightly painted claw-foot tub create a playful, modern bath.
A Smart Glass wall in the upper floor bathroom.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
A bathroom draws sunlight in through a translucent, glazed wall.
Every detail is attended to when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, light included. But an almost indiscernible gold pendant light is all that’s needed in this bathroom that’s full of natural light.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
This bathtub looks out to the outdoor terrace.
Scott incorporated rough stones excavated on the property into the bathrooms, creating a contrast with the clean lines of the rest of the house. The tub is custom.
The guest bedroom features a soaking tub with a full-height window overlooking the deck and landscape beyond.
Sliding glass doors next to a freestanding bath provide visual connectivity to the outdoors.
In contrast to the historic setting, the master bathroom is outfitted with modern fixtures including a double vanity, freestanding tub, shower and toilet.
Master bathroom with backlit pop out wind boxes.
In the master bath, a geometric mirror hangs from the ceiling above, providing continuous views to the hills and sky beyond.
Even the bathroom offers access to the outdoors.
Upon entering the master suite, the tub in the adjoining bath is just glimpsed.
014.CASA PEX
Each room comes equipped with an en suite bathroom. This one includes a stylish bathtub by Agape.
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