Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/tubs : freestanding/lighting : wall

Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Main bathroom
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The bathroom in the guesthouse retains the claw-foot tub that came with the property.
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
The team had a lot of discussions with the owner on the striped pattern of the Moroccan tile in the main bathroom, which makes the space feel larger and blends the green and cream palette used throughout the house.
The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
A muted palette sets a calming tone throughout the residence, further supplemented by a preference for natural materials and earthy textures.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
The main bathroom, with a prominently placed soaking tub, is a restorative haven within the home. "My favorite part [of the home] is the bathtub, which has a clerestory window of the downtown skyline, and another window that looks out to see the Hollywood sign in the distance," shares Melanie. The luminous space features ceramic floor tile from Ceramic Technics in Ecco Mineral Stone 2.0, Wilsonart quartz counters in Rio Upano, and a white LED sconce by StudioM. The white oak vanity was custom designed by OPEN For Humans.
A claw-foot tub is combined with a wall-hung sink and a contemporary medicine cabinet by Kerf, continuing the tension between old and new. A new skylight brings in plenty of sunlight.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
With the visible structure and piping of the tub and sink, the bathroom is a visual echo of the exposed trusses in the extension.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
A freestanding Kohler Ceric bath anchors one side of the emerald-tiled bathroom.
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
Small-scale hex floor tiles work better with the home’s vintage—as does the new wainscot and Swedish reproduction wallpaper found at Walnut Wallpaper in Los Angeles. When Zachary couldn’t find the perfect antique for the vanity, the designer had one custom built.
A second bathroom hides behind the lofted closet.
The custom-designed vanity is composed of powder-coated aluminum and Douglas fir. "We are makers at heart and cherish the opportunities to create objects that straddle the line between furniture, fixture, and architecture," says Hazelbaker. "Bespoke and handcrafted details are important to the ethos of our practice."
The medicine chest is from Roburn and trimmed out with Douglas fir, similar to the pocket door and window casing. The fixtures are Jason Wu for Brizo, and join a Duravit sink and a wall-mounted toilet by Toto.
The walls are tadelakt done by a talented local craftsman, and the floors are Neolith. The tub, from Blu Bathworks, sits on a Douglas fir base, so as to look as though it’s floating. Douglas fir wood was used to match the original wood in the home.
"Similar to the rest of the home, we wanted to keep the space minimal and austere in design, yet highly functional," says Hazelbaker. "With the additional square footage gained from the closets, our intention was to allow that additional space to stay ‘empty.’"
The red stopcocks used for the taps and towel holders are also part of the Pipe range by Marcel Wanders for Boffi.
The freestanding bath and shower are located in a "wet room" separate from the toilet, and are fitted with the same tiles found in the kitchen and dining area.
“Tōrō House is a study in the harmony of dualities,” says architect Mark English. Inspired by Japanese design, the home harmoniously unites with nature—as seen here in the master bathroom, where the tub overlooks the outdoor space.
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
The Gym Space system will fit in bathrooms of all sizes: “You don't have to have a big bathroom,” says Pareschi.
Wei collected the tub and shower in one designated wet area wrapped in tile, then installed a custom vanity.
Along with a walk-in closet, the master suite includes a tranquil, spa-like bathroom. Blush pink walls encapsulate a large, freestanding tub.
A glimpse inside the master bath on the ground floor of the bedroom wing.
Marble countertops continue into the bathroom, where wall-length windows usher in ample natural light into the space. A large soaking tub rests in the corner.
The Bisha Suite bathroom features a large shower, tub, and two vanities—all wrapped in golden spider marble.
A cast-iron tub from Signature Hardware sits beneath a large window; the unlacquered brass faucet is from Waterworks.
Reminiscent of an art installation, the rain shower in the Royal Junior suite cascades from a nearly 20-foot-high ceiling into a basin designed by Italian artist Andrea Sala.
A peek inside one of two bathrooms in the house.
Another one of the home's five bathrooms. Horizontal windows brighten the room from above.
The children's bathroom.
The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
The bathroom has the luxury of a full-size, cast-iron, claw-foot tub.
A look at one of the five bathrooms.
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
The bright, updated bathroom comes with a clawfoot tub.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
A skylight illuminates the master bathroom, which is entirely outfitted with Arblu Tulip fixtures. The orange floor is Kenbrock K2 studded rubber. Note how the divisional wall stops short of the ceiling—a decision that the architects implemented to “create volume and height, which celebrate the curve of the ceiling.”
The master bathroom is one of Geremia’s favorite rooms. “It’s focused on ritual and relaxation—a special place to start and end the day,” she says. “You can watch the neighboring horses graze from the outdoor shower.”
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
A wall of dimensional Heath Ceramics tile—the Bowtie and Diamond mixed—backs a teak and quartz floating vanity.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
12