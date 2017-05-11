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All Photos/bath/tubs : freestanding/floors : slate

Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
The primary bedroom has an adjoining dressing room and bathroom. The design team salvaged the home’s original claw-foot tub and reglazed it to restore it.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
The master bathroom is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Mountain Peak White and Chantilly Lace to keep the focus on the high-end vanity and colorful glasswork.
Off the master bedroom and bath, a large deck provides expansive views of the forest.
The master bathroom features a freestanding tub by Teuco and cabinetry designed by Clive.
The master bath includes a marble-lined steam shower and vanity, as well as a separate soaking tub.
The master bath is open and airy with white walls, a large shower and soaking tub, and natural slate tile flooring which ties in with the natural setting.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
The master bathroom overlooks a private garden. The freestanding tub is by Blu Bathworks and the flooring is slate tile.
A freestanding tub, placed near a window, enjoys a green view as well as privacy.
The Window House by Formzero features a serene garden bathroom, complete with forest views.
A Posh Solus freestanding bath anchors the bathroom.
Wooden surfaces give the bathroom and sauna a warm, spa-like feel. A fully glazed wall connects the sauna to the great outdoors.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
Because the eponymous grandparents don’t fuss over getting dressed up for a night on the town, a typical vanity with a mirror was not needed for the master bathroom. Dash Marshall designed the solid walnut vanity with built-in sink. It’s sealed with nautical varnish, with a base of bent steel sheetmetal powder coated in Pearlescent White.
The master bedroom also has a marble-clad ensuite bathroom.
A simple soaking tub makes for a zen-like bath experience with a view.
In a 2006 address, Kerry Hill said this of his firm's work, which could also apply to Amanemu: "We reference past building traditions through suggestion and association rather than replication, and through the reinterpretation of indigenous building forms as opposed to mimicry. We prefer to build upon what is there and to contemporize our understanding of what it can be. I think of it as being current, but filtered through a sieve of traditional values. In this way it is familiar to people, but not quite the same. It is new, but connected to the past—hopefully in spirit, at least."
Hinoki tub with floor drain