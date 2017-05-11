Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/tubs : freestanding/lighting : pendant

Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
Garden views can be enjoyed throughout the home—including in the bathroom.
The second bathroom is awash in blue.
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
Bespoke mosaic tiles in several shades of matte and gloss pink, along with red Bisazza tiles, create a dramatic ombre effect in this bathroom. The light above the bath is a special-edition, red version of the 2LG Studio Capsule collection designed in collaboration with Cameron Design House, who noted that "pink and red aren't a traditional color combination, but they work really well here."
"The materials and finishes used in the main bath really transformed it from being solely utilitarian into a zen retreat," she says.
A pair of custom, white oak vanities by Tom Appleton stand in the new primary bathroom, which features honed white Carrara marble from North County Tile. A metal-framed mirror from Restoration Hardware, Ethel sconces from Worley’s Lighting, and polished nickel fixtures from Kohler complete the scheme. A Signature Hardware tub sits between.
Architectural styles blend in this guest bath painted Eames for Blue by Dunn Edwards.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The master bathroom is located next to the bedroom and also opens up to the sunken courtyard.
The large master bathroom on the first floor of the main house features a freestanding tub with ocean and forest views.
A blown glass and chrome pendant light by Carlo Nason for Mazzega hangs above the soaking tub.
A previously muggy master bathroom was transformed into a light, open space.
The crafty couple made all of the bathroom's copper fixtures, as well as the mirror. The 196 wheeled cabinet was an eBay find.
The art of bathing extends beyond the outdoor spa—a standalone soaking tub in the master bath looks out to the redwoods. The lighting fixtures are from Anthropologie, Serena & Lily, and Warmly.
The Bentleyville Residence’s bathroom features large windows and folding doors that provide expansive views of the surrounding woodland.
my dream bathroom
The flooring—purple jade marble tile from Creekside Tile—is the show-stopper in the master bath. There's also a custom vanity and a Top Bath tub.
The funky master bath features stained white oak cabinetry by Eby Construction, Fantini fixtures, and a deep soaking tub. Mosaic tile, laid in a graphic pattern, echoes the angles of the abstract pendant light.
Prior to the renovation, the master bathroom was a muggy space covered in harsh black tile. It also had inadequate insulation. Blue Truck Studio opened up the space, softened up the materiality, and changed the windows to insulated glass. A freestanding Victoria + Albert bathtub sits atop Mutina tiles and below a Rich Brilliant Willing pendant light.
In the renovated master bathroom the couple opted for a natural wood vanity to complement the beams overhead. A cool white color palette creates a serene atmosphere.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
In the master bathroom, the scheme recalls the kitchen finishes, with a vanity custom-built out of natural Ashwood by Ébénisterie Gaston Chouinard.
"A lot of the interiors included natural stone—completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed," says the firm. "Because the house is so minimal and clean, we wanted to create contrast within it. Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural than when it’s completely machined over."
The soaking tub is nestled right next to the fireplace.
The large floating bathtub invites relaxation and serenity.
The highlight of the master bathroom suite is the oval-shaped soaking tub with a skylight above. A sliding door leads out to a terrace.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
Re-thinking the typical separation of spaces, the master bath is open to the master bedroom, separated by a partition wall and textured glazing. Contemporary closet solutions flank the other side.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
The dramatic, handmade, black concrete soaking tub is from Boyd Alternatives, a local Victorian company that produces handmade baths. The color is an addition to the concrete mix.
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
A bathroom draws sunlight in through a translucent, glazed wall.
A skylight pours an abundance of natural light into the master bath, which is outfitted with a Laufen bathtub.
Every detail is attended to when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, light included. But an almost indiscernible gold pendant light is all that’s needed in this bathroom that’s full of natural light.
The lighting fixture were made by Studio Wok.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
A glass wall separates the ensuite bathroom from the bedroom, allowing additional natural light to flood the space. A curtain can be drawn along this wall when privacy is needed.
This bathtub looks out to the outdoor terrace.
Marrakesh–headquartered Popham Design is all about bright, bold, and colorful tiles that can transform your floors, walls, and backsplashes into works of art.
"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
The bathroom continues the black perforated theme, and features an asymmetric pitched roof.
Wood floors and cabinetry give the bathroom a warm, Zen-like feel.
A beautifully designed, light-filled bathroom features a deep Victoria + Albert freestanding tub, an original marble mantle, a large black marble-topped vanity, and an encaustic concrete-tiled floor.
Even the bathroom offers access to the outdoors.
12