Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
Samuel designed the unique brass inlay pattern for the terrazzo floors, and the new glass-enclosed shower is an airy reprieve. All of the fixtures and faucets are from Wayfair.
Bathroom in a pale palette
The only door in the addition is a repurposed stable door in the ensuite bathroom, which has a freestanding bathtub and monochromatic tiles.
A salvaged 19th-century soaking tub wrapped in stainless steel is topped by Hudson Reed faucets.
Blue tiles reference the waterfront.
An Emily quartz bathtub by Caml-Tomlin is surrounded by Ceragres’ fade and frammenti tile.
master bathroom
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.
master bath detail featuring the freestanding soaking tub
In the master bathroom, the cement floor tiles are by Mosaic House; the glazed subway tiles are from Daltile; and the trim is honed, vein-cut Montclair Danby marble. The Signature Hardware tub sits in a custom wood cradle designed to match the home’s timber frame; the fixtures are by Waterworks. The Twist stool is from Classic Country in nearby Hudson, New York.
Master bath
Master

