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All Photos/bath/tubs : freestanding/floors : cement tile

Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The second bathroom is awash in blue.
In the bathroom, the cast iron tub is a Paris flea market find, and the cement floor tiles were designed by Alix and made in Istanbul. “I love to use mosaic tiles in gradations of color,” she says.
The couple’s bathroom features a mineral composite tub from MTI.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
A beautifully designed, light-filled bathroom features a deep Victoria + Albert freestanding tub, an original marble mantle, a large black marble-topped vanity, and an encaustic concrete-tiled floor.
In the master bathroom, the cement floor tiles are by Mosaic House; the glazed subway tiles are from Daltile; and the trim is honed, vein-cut Montclair Danby marble. The Signature Hardware tub sits in a custom wood cradle designed to match the home’s timber frame; the fixtures are by Waterworks. The Twist stool is from Classic Country in nearby Hudson, New York.