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All Photos/bath/tubs : freestanding/walls : glass tile

Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Glass Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A deep soaking tub and a large picture window add to the bathroom’s luxurious vibe.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
The renovation introduced modern bathrooms into the building.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into the master bathroom.
View of exterior and master bath at Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
Master Bath with glass tile wall and sapele-wood suspended vanity
Master Bath with freestanding tub overlooking Deschutes River
In the master bath, a custom raised Silestone sink is surrounded by a teak countertop and Porcelanosa glass tiles. Teak slats anchor the glass-enclosed shower.
Glass-tile and porcelain bathroom