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All Photos/bath/tubs : freestanding/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
The freestanding tub was oriented precisely so that the bather can enjoy maximum forest views during a soak.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
The team had a lot of discussions with the owner on the striped pattern of the Moroccan tile in the main bathroom, which makes the space feel larger and blends the green and cream palette used throughout the house.
Kids bathroom with Stars
The main bathroom, with a prominently placed soaking tub, is a restorative haven within the home. "My favorite part [of the home] is the bathtub, which has a clerestory window of the downtown skyline, and another window that looks out to see the Hollywood sign in the distance," shares Melanie. The luminous space features ceramic floor tile from Ceramic Technics in Ecco Mineral Stone 2.0, Wilsonart quartz counters in Rio Upano, and a white LED sconce by StudioM. The white oak vanity was custom designed by OPEN For Humans.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
A pair of custom, white oak vanities by Tom Appleton stand in the new primary bathroom, which features honed white Carrara marble from North County Tile. A metal-framed mirror from Restoration Hardware, Ethel sconces from Worley’s Lighting, and polished nickel fixtures from Kohler complete the scheme. A Signature Hardware tub sits between.
With the visible structure and piping of the tub and sink, the bathroom is a visual echo of the exposed trusses in the extension.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
The colors for all the finishing touches were workshopped on-site, and Dunin and team pieced together their palette through experimentation… even if it meant 10 samples of grout. “We drove the builder crazy,” she laughs.
Architectural styles blend in this guest bath painted Eames for Blue by Dunn Edwards.
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
The master bath is a calming, serene retreat with broad views of Wallis Lake. Again, wood screens provide protection from the elements while allowing light to filter in.
The bathrooms remain light and bright with classic white ceramic wall tile, pale oak cabinetry, and Fibonacci Stone floor tile.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
The freestanding bath and shower are located in a "wet room" separate from the toilet, and are fitted with the same tiles found in the kitchen and dining area.
The bath fixtures received a similar treatment of uncoated brass that gleams against a backdrop of white tile.
“Tōrō House is a study in the harmony of dualities,” says architect Mark English. Inspired by Japanese design, the home harmoniously unites with nature—as seen here in the master bathroom, where the tub overlooks the outdoor space.
my dream bathroom
Wei collected the tub and shower in one designated wet area wrapped in tile, then installed a custom vanity.
The master bathroom features a luxurious soaking tub and ceramic tile laid in a herringbone pattern.
A Falper Quattro Zero bath from Rogerseller overlooks views of greenery in the bathroom.
The master bath is a serene and calming retreat with muted tones and Pico tiles by Mutina.
Another one of the home's five bathrooms. Horizontal windows brighten the room from above.
Master Bathroom
A look at one of the seven bathrooms.
The master bathroom overlooks a private garden. The freestanding tub is by Blu Bathworks and the flooring is slate tile.
A wall of dimensional Heath Ceramics tile—the Bowtie and Diamond mixed—backs a teak and quartz floating vanity.
The renovation introduced modern bathrooms into the building.
"Great hotels have stories that go beyond providing a bed for the night—they offer moments of discovery, unexpected adventures, encounters to be savored and retold," says The Calile Hotel, and we wholeheartedly agree. Careful consideration has been put into every detail of this pastel-hued oasis in the middle of Brisbane. Allow your mind to wander as you relax by the pool, lounge at the hotel bar, or simply enjoy the impeccably-designed interior spaces.
A guest room bathroom.
A freestanding bath lies underneath skylights in the master bathroom.
Samuel designed the unique brass inlay pattern for the terrazzo floors, and the new glass-enclosed shower is an airy reprieve. All of the fixtures and faucets are from Wayfair.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
Colorful, patterned tile provides the perfect backdrop for the revamped clawfoot tub. Stewart-Schafer added new plumbing fixtures to make the tub double as a shower.
In the bathroom, a custom ceramic backsplash designed by Meredith and Sample joins an iroko-wood tub created by their students a the University of Toronto. In spaces where the tiles don't need to be cut around corners, outlets, or other obstacles, it might even be possible to do the tile work yourself for a DIY project.
bathroom
In another bathroom, white penny rounds cover the walls. The original window and casework give off historic gravitas and provide a thoughtful counterpoint to the modern tile treatment.
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom
Sliding glass doors next to a freestanding bath provide visual connectivity to the outdoors.
Marrakesh–headquartered Popham Design is all about bright, bold, and colorful tiles that can transform your floors, walls, and backsplashes into works of art.
master bath/shower
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