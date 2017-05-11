All Photos/bath/tubs : freestanding/walls : concrete

25 Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Concrete Walls Design Photos And Ideas

The bathroom includes operable windows, which provide a fireplace and outdoor view while bathing.
The bathroom blends sleek contemporary fixtures with natural materials. A free-standing black and white tub is surrounded by concrete walls, terra-cotta tile flooring, and an exposed wood ceiling.
The Window House by Formzero features a serene garden bathroom, complete with forest views.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
In the master bathroom, a tub and sink from ADM join Cifial fixtures.
Winged light bulbs, part of an Ingo Maurer fixture, bring levity to Hill's bathroom. The space features a zinc wall by Houston metalworker George Sacaris, who also did the bathroom and kitchen cabinets.
bathroom
Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.
In contrast to the historic setting, the master bathroom is outfitted with modern fixtures including a double vanity, freestanding tub, shower and toilet.
Master bathroom with backlit pop out wind boxes.
Upon entering the master suite, the tub in the adjoining bath is just glimpsed.
The apartment’s floor plan consists of two parallel spaces.
The oversized custom made concrete trough sink sits on a bronze base with a beautiful patina, industrial coper piping and taps. The mirror, which is suspended from the ceiling by braided leather straps, was manufactured by PSS Design Cult. An xl oval NativeStone bathtub.
Hand-troweled concrete bathroom
Master bathroom with views to the valley-VILLA CP
CAUCASO
A UFO bathtub by Benedini Associati for Agape lends an alien touch to one of the master bathrooms.
In the master bathroom, the couple traded an outdated tile tub for the BOV 02 from Wetstyle and added fixtures, towel bars, and hooks from Vola. The hallway, which retains its original black granite floor, leads past paneled walls to a deck.

