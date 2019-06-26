Subscribe
Modern Pool Design
Dive right into this curated collection of modern swimming pool design.
22 Pool Lounges For Soaking Up the Summer Sun
These chic chaises are perfect for sipping mimosas, getting some vitamin D, and other poolside activities.
By
Samantha Ramirez
-
2 months
ago
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Pools That Beat the Heat
Stock up on sunscreen and dip your toe into the modern pools that caught our editor's eye this week.
7 Natural Swimming Pools That Are Completely Chlorine-Free
Say goodbye to red eyes—these naturally filtered swimming pools stay clean without chlorine.
The Rise of the Kidney-Shaped Pool—and its Unexpected Impact on Skate Culture
Who knew Southern Californian skaters owed so much to Alvar Aalto?
-
3 months
ago
A Sleek Pool House Channeling Mies van der Rohe Grows From a Mountainside
Cedar, glass, and concrete combine in this minimalist pool house that draws inspiration from Mies van der Rohe’s 1929 Barcelona Pavilion.
This Can-Do Pool House Cleverly Goes From Private to Party Mode
Built to weather a harsh, mountain climate, this sleek pool house in Park City, Utah, transitions easily from private guesthouse to party central.
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Plunge-Worthy Pools
Get ready to dive into warmer weather with these refreshing modern pools. Our editor's top picks of the week feature pools that have us feeling outdoor envy.
A Mesmerizing Pool Dominates This Brazilian Home
A pool with panoramic glass walls becomes an alluring work of art in this Brazilian apartment.
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Pools That Make a Splash
Summer weather may feel like a distant memory, but these pools have us dreaming of our own private oasis.
6 Modern Pool Villas to Stay at While Visiting Koh Samui, Thailand
If you're thinking of taking a trip to Thailand, consider staying at one of these luxurious modern pool villas on the tropical island of Koh Samui.
Plans For a Simple Carport Evolve Into a Rear Addition and See-Through Pool
A straightforward alteration and addition project in Manly, New South Wales, Australia, results in a surprising overhaul of the rear yard.
-
2 years
ago
8 of the Best Modern Pools to Dream of Before the End of Summer
Cool off and enjoy the last drops of the season with these 8 modern pools we love.
A Pool With a Glass Bottom Hovers Over Another at a House in the Portuguese Riviera
The Wall House in Cascais, a coastal town in an area known as the Portuguese Riviera, is an 11,840-square-foot home made with concrete, wood, and glass—and boasts a pair of large...
A Steel-and-Glass Compound Is One Family’s Launchpad For Adventure
The four structures that form Studhorse in Northern Washington encourage family members and guests to interact with the landscape—and form lasting memories with each other.
This Surf-Inspired Hotel Celebrates Waikiki’s Creative Spirit and its Midcentury Roots
On Oahu’s South Shore in Honolulu, the Surfjack was created in collaboration with local artists and designers who live and breathe the modern aloha lifestyle.
Take a Plunge Into These Enticing Modern Pools
Summer is coming, and we are more than ready.
Glass Takes Center Stage in These 10 See-Through Homes
While the iconic work of Philip Johnson and Mies van der Rohe immediately comes to mind when glass is mentioned, modern day architects continue to create masterpieces that...
Love's Labors Found
Though the obstacles they faced were formidable, this couple’s perserverance brought them closer together and made their dream home a reality.
Master Stroke
In Santa Monica, California, where pools are plenty but not always eye-pleasing, Padraic Cassidy lifted one 30 inches off the ground—dramatically elevating its aesthetic appeal.
12 Perfect Plunge Pools For Your Small Outdoor Space
Don't have space for a massive pool in your backyard? No need to worry. Each of these plunge pools have a small footprint and is the perfect solution for your compact backyard.
16 Boxy Modern Pools For This Summer
Take a splash in this inspiring collection of modern pools. We picked pool designs that feel like an extension of the home.