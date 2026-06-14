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Articles
Modern Pool Design
Dive right into this curated collection of the most captivating swimming pool designs.
Budget Breakdown: To Build This $2.3M Gold Coast Home, a Professional Gambler Hedged His Bets
A Bright Red Staircase Is Just One Eye-Popping Element in This New Build in Belgium
This Oaxaca Retreat Defies Clichés of the Mexican Beach House
This Glass-and-Steel Prefab Home in Santiago Is Based on an Actual Greenhouse
From the Archive: After His Father Remarried, This Architect Designed a New Home for His Stepfamily
Step Up Your Pool Game With Some Fun and Funky Accessories
I Tested Stock Tank Pool Company Cowboy Pools During All Four Seasons
This Floating Pool for the East River Is Closer to Reality Than You Think
14 Portable Speakers That Will Outplay Your Pool Party
A Derelict Public Pool Makes a Splash as a Family’s New Home
Confessions of New York City’s Traveling Pool Guy
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Eye-Popping Pools
A Pink Pool in the Sky Buoys a Surprising Bali Home
This Company Is Turning Used Shipping Containers Into Custom Swimming Pools
Bedrooms Step Directly Out Into a Pool at This Sunken Home in Ojai
Pool Houses: From Laps to Naps
This House Doesn't Hold Back on Colorful Details
The Pool Was a Priority. So They Dove Into the Details
Geometric Pool with a View in Phoenix
Pooling Our Resources
Floating Pool
The New Infinity Pool at JFK’s TWA Hotel Is Making Us Consider a Vacation at the Airport
An Uninspired Los Angeles Yard Becomes a Lush, Wheelchair-Ready Landscape With a Saltwater Pool
The World’s First 360-Degree Infinity Pool Is Proposed to Tower Above London
Living Screens Conceal a North Bondi Beach House and a Semi-Indoor Pool
In True California Style, This Venice Beach Home Hovers Above a Pool
An Edwardian Home Gets a New Life Complete With a Sparkling Pool
Goodbye Grid and Cushy Beds, Hello Pool in the Wilderness
10 Sunny Poolside Prefabs
From the Archive: The Swimming Pool That Changed the World
Swimply, and the Public/Private Pool Divide
Making Pools in Strange Places
Gloster’s Newest Outdoor Furniture Lines Will Have You Lounging in No Time
Cool Ranch: The Perfect Southern California Pool Is Behind a Midcentury in the Valley
How to Keep New York’s Floating Swimming Pool From Being an Island for the Rich
An Almost 14-Year Timeline of New York City’s Hypothetical Floating Pool
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