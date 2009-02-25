Pooling Our Resources

Introduced in the early 1800s as a private diversion for the wealthy, by 1870 floating pools were being promoted as public baths to serve the city’s tenement districts. They consisted of pontoon-borne structures permanently moored to the land, with the river rising up through pine slats in the middle. This time around the pool is offering a much cleaner swim, a modern design, and a watery wanderlust.

The project is the brainchild of urban planner Ann Buttenwieser, who in 1999 founded the not-for-profit Neptune Foundation. "Our goal is to develop floating pools for the New York and New Jersey region, to be placed in areas where people are recreationally underserved," she explains, noting that by making the pools nomadic, the benefits can be spread around. "One month it could be in the Bronx, the next it could be in Brooklyn, so it would be reaching a larger variety of people."

The floating pavilion contains a 25-meter-long swimming pool.



To design the first facility, she recruited architect Jonathan Kirschenfeld. "I’m interested in the public realm and trying to build things that are part of the bigger city," says Kirschenfeld, adding that the floating pool has become a personal pet project.

The barge docks in summer at ports of call across the five boroughs.