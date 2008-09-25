



The Floating Pool is a seven-lane, 25-meter pool with translucent murals, showers, a spray pool and a terrace. It's not the first of its kind to float along Manhattan; at the turn of this century over a dozen "floating baths" eased along the East and Hudson Rivers. They were, essentially, pontoon boats with holes that allowed river water in, and were often moored near the tenement districts, providing an opportunity for the public to bathe and learn to swim.







Its first summer in New York, 2007, 50,000 people visited it as it floated in the East River by Brooklyn Bridge Park.



