Geometric Pool with a View in Phoenix

Perched on picturesque Echo Mountain in Phoenix, this Wendell Burnette-designed desert home featured from our Indoor Outdoor issue, comes with a pool that is "half terrace, half cool-water retreat...projected toward the canopy of the desert sky." Enclosed by 13-foot-high white plaster walls, light dramatically filters through the holes that bounce from the water onto the far wall. “One volume gets the city and the valley,” says Burnette, “and the pool frames nothing but sky. There’s a dialogue experientially between these two elemental volumes. They talk to each other.” The pool feels as laterally finite as the house feels spacious—but the view goes up forever.

The pool is sheltered on all sides by white plaster walls, a space envisioned by the architect as a volume that's "half terrace, half cool-water retreat...projected toward the canopy of the desert sky."

