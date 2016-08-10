Subscribe
Minimalist Facades We Love
From brick to wood to copper, these homes use a wide range of materials to produce tranquil and restrained exteriors.
House in Matosinhos by nu.ma
House in Matosinhos is a minimal home located in Matosinhos, Portugal, created by nu.ma.
Mews House by Russell Jones
Mews House is a minimal home located in London, England, designed by Russell Jones.
Raumplan House by Alberto Campo Baeza
Raumplan House is a minimal residence located in Madrid, Spain, designed by Alberto Campo Baeza.
House in Suwamachi by Kazuya Saito Architects
House in Suwamachi is a minimal residence located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Kazuya Saito Architects.
Four Walls and a Screw-Top
What does a $9.99 bottle of screw-top wine have to do with a prefab house? Vetter Denk made the connections in an innovative getaway for an enterprising vintner.
This Sleek Desert Home Seems to Melt Into the Sky
Perched atop sandblasted masonry walls, the Staab residence is a stainless steel and glass structure that absorbs the Arizona landscape into its material makeup.
Steel-Clad Prefab Modules Perch Lightly in Northern California
Two architects collaborate on a modular compound that celebrates an unspoiled Sonoma landscape.