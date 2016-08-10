Minimalist Facades We Love

From brick to wood to copper, these homes use a wide range of materials to produce tranquil and restrained exteriors.

House in Matosinhos by nu.ma
House in Matosinhos is a minimal home located in Matosinhos, Portugal, created by nu.ma.
Mews House by Russell Jones
Mews House is a minimal home located in London, England, designed by Russell Jones.
Raumplan House by Alberto Campo Baeza
Raumplan House is a minimal residence located in Madrid, Spain, designed by Alberto Campo Baeza.
House in Suwamachi by Kazuya Saito Architects
House in Suwamachi is a minimal residence located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Kazuya Saito Architects.
