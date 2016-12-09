Raumplan House by Alberto Campo Baeza

The house is located on a sloping plot with a landscape of distant horizon none other than Madrid’s western mountain range. At ground level it does not appear to be anything special, but as one goes up, they will experience panoramic views of the urban landscape to the east of Madrid. Logically, the more public parts of the house will be at the upper levels to frame and enjoy the stunning views. Complying with prevailing regulations, the architects were required to work with a square ground plan of 12 meters by 12 meters, which are divided into four six-meter squares. Following this pattern, the ground planes are raised, square by square, with a simple helicoidal movement.



