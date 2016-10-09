Mews House by Russell Jones

The project is a 68 square meter compact two bedroom mews house and enclosed courtyard of 11 square meters in Highgate. This two-story brick house faces onto a quiet cobbled mews. Its 90 square meter site, on land to the rear of a five-story locally listed building, was formerly occupied by a disused garage and derelict garden. The project was designed and developed with an economy of visual, spatial and structural means. The material palette and the design were kept intentionally simple. The volumes were handled in such a way as to make the most of a small site constrained by overlooking neighbors on most elevations, resulting in a building that has an overall sense of space and calm infrequently seen in properties of this size in London. The careful selection and crafted use of materials create an essential quality that isn’t apparent in the materials themselves. The resulting home, although compact, feels spacious and special.



