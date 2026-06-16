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Articles
Mediterranean Homes
Mediterranean style isn't just a code word for chintzy California mansions.
This Greek Architect Is Preserving Historic Houses by Any Means Necessary
An Architect Perches His Brick-Forward Family Home High on a Catalonian Cliffside
If Ever a Home Framed Views, It’s This Boxy Seaside Retreat in Greece
A Cluster of Earthy, Stone-Built Huts Form a Far-Out Retreat in Greece
Local Sandstone and Plenty of Pine Keep This Mallorca Beach Home Light and Bright
A Dreamy Home in Catalonia Celebrates the Mediterranean Way of Life
A Tiny Cabin Enhances a Family Retreat on the Edge of a Pine Forest in Southern France
An Old Olive Oil Mill in Sicily Is Recast as a Charming Cottage
A 1960s Mediterranean in Spain Becomes an Indoor/Outdoor Oasis for Three Sisters
A Breezy, Barrel-Vaulted Home Springs Up on a Balearic Isle
Pierre Cardin’s Retro-Futuristic Bubble Palace in Cannes Is on the Market
A House in Catalonia Comes Together Like a Collage
A Minimalist Mediterranean Home Rises in Rural Spain
10 Modern Renovations to Homes in Spain
Make This Seaside Villa in Southern Portugal Your Own Private Resort For $2M
Pulling off Mediterranean Modern in Tuscany
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Zaha Hadid
25th Anniversary