Make This Seaside Villa in Southern Portugal Your Own Private Resort For $2M
Make This Seaside Villa in Southern Portugal Your Own Private Resort For $2M

By Jenny Xie
Echoing the whitewashed towns that characterize this Mediterranean coast, a modern villa in Algarve, Portugal opens up to oceanfront views.

Known for long stretches of Mediterranean coastline, dramatic cliffs, and golf resorts, the southernmost region of Portugal has been a popular holiday destination since the ‘60s. A more relaxed alternative to tourist favorites, the resort town of Praia da Luz has a seat in western Algarve, offering sandy beaches and a thriving community of British expats. Located outside of town is a villa designed by architect Vitor Lourenço. Built in 2010 and embodying the simplicity and serenity of its setting, the three-bedroom, three-bath residence is now on the market for $2,038,000. It perches on a clifftop, capturing vast ocean views through floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor terraces.

Take a tour through the home below, and learn more through the property website.

Located between Praia da Luz and Burgau, the property is also 10 kilometers away from the historic town of Lagos, which draws travelers with its 16th-century old town, restaurants, and nightlife.

The open kitchen, dining, and living area boasts high ceilings above and natural stone tiles below. Sliding glass doors lead to the outdoor patio and heated pool.

A floating staircase leads to the master bedroom with en suite bathroom, and a private terrace that affords the homeowner uninterrupted ocean views.

The en-suite bathroom has a large bathtub, shower, and pre-installation for a steam or sauna room.

The outdoor patio provides an al fresco setting for entertaining by the pool.

Blending indoor and outdoor living, a hallway leading from one end of the house to the other features a cutaway.&nbsp;

The shape of the home flares towards the front of the lot, expanding from private to public space.

A lower level is currently in use as a second lounge, but it can also be converted into a home theater, gym, or wine cellar.

