Make This Seaside Villa in Southern Portugal Your Own Private Resort For $2M

Known for long stretches of Mediterranean coastline, dramatic cliffs, and golf resorts, the southernmost region of Portugal has been a popular holiday destination since the ‘60s. A more relaxed alternative to tourist favorites, the resort town of Praia da Luz has a seat in western Algarve, offering sandy beaches and a thriving community of British expats. Located outside of town is a villa designed by architect Vitor Lourenço. Built in 2010 and embodying the simplicity and serenity of its setting, the three-bedroom, three-bath residence is now on the market for $2,038,000. It perches on a clifftop, capturing vast ocean views through floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor terraces.

Take a tour through the home below, and learn more through the property website.