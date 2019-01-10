Subscribe
Garden Sheds
These simple modern sheds are the perfect place for storing gardening tools, building a greenhouse, or just getting away for a moment.
Budget Breakdown: A Creative Couple in Minneapolis Build a Multipurpose Backyard Studio For $18K
The 195-square-foot, shingled studio includes a library, reading nook, and workstation—and it’s DIY inside and out.
By
Melissa Dalton
-
8 months
ago
Design Students Build Seven Modern Sheds in Rural Vermont
A chicken coop, a mobile sauna, and a sugar shack are just a few of the "rural interventions" built by architecture students in Norwich, Vermont, as part of a week-long...
A London Shed Becomes an Airy Home Lit By Three Courtyards
A new basement level and three bright, cedar-lined courtyards turn a shed into a sun-drenched home.
27 Modern She Shed Designs to Inspire Your Backyard Escape
From DIY to custom built, see examples of how the common backyard shed can be transformed into a relaxing and creative space.
-
2 years
ago
11 Extraordinary Designs That Make You Rethink the Modern Shed
These thoughtfully designed outbuildings exhibit how the utilitarian backyard shed can be adapted for work, storage, and living.
A London Couple's Backyard Studio Is Clad in Sustainable Cork
A musician-and-seamstress couple commission a shared workspace in their elegant garden.
8 Tiny Sheds and Studios Used as Home Offices or Creative Retreats
These days, sheds and backyard studios are no longer just places to store gardening tools or holiday decorations, but they're often turned into small home offices or creative...
7 Multipurpose Sheds and Studios That Upgrade the Backyard
Whether it be for utility, storage, a studio, or a guest retreat, a backyard abode provides an opportunity to create architecture on the micro-scale with simple materials, pure...
These 10 Refreshed Barns Bring Modern Living to the Countryside
When you imagine a barn, what comes to mind? It's most likely a red, wooden building with a gambrel roof—but today, they've come a long way from simply being an expected element...
10 Prefab Barn Companies That Bring DIY to Home Building
No longer restricted to the habitation of cows, sheep, tractors, or potatoes, a prefabricated barn can be a useful and versatile addition to any property.
Pod Space Prefab Garden Sheds
A few years ago, Ben Lord surveyed the garden sheds on the market in his native England and didn’t like what he saw.
-
10 years
ago
An Architect Builds His Own Backyard Oasis From Salvaged Materials
In a Brooklyn backyard, an off-duty architect builds a structure that tests his attention to the little things.