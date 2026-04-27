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Articles
Garden Sheds
Simple modern sheds are the perfect place for storing gardening tools, building a greenhouse, or just getting away for a moment.
It’s a Stairway. It’s a Greenhouse. It’s Definitely Not a Chicken Coop (But Don’t Tell the Chickens)
Budget Breakdown: They Built a Do-It-All Backyard Shed for $281K
It Doesn’t Look Like an Average Garage—and It Helps Power Their Home
Budget Breakdown: An Architect Builds an Experimental Garden Studio for Less Than £5K
Budget Breakdown: A Seattle Architect Crafts a Hardworking Shed for Just Over $2,200
Bookshelves Conceal Hidden Rooms in This Secret-Filled Backyard Studio
A Snug Garden Studio Makes Room for a New Zealand Family’s Growing Sons
A London Family Makes the Most of Their Garden With a Clever, Kit-of-Parts Shed
Budget Breakdown: A Creative Couple in Minneapolis Build a Multipurpose Backyard Studio For $18K
Design Students Build Seven Modern Sheds in Rural Vermont
A London Shed Becomes an Airy Home Lit By Three Courtyards
27 Modern She Shed Designs to Inspire Your Backyard Escape
11 Extraordinary Designs That Make You Rethink the Modern Shed
A London Couple’s Backyard Studio Is Clad in Sustainable Cork
8 Tiny Sheds and Studios Used as Home Offices or Creative Retreats
7 Multipurpose Sheds and Studios That Upgrade the Backyard
These 10 Refreshed Barns Bring Modern Living to the Countryside
10 Prefab Barn Companies That Bring DIY to Home Building
Pod Space Prefab Garden Sheds
An Architect Builds His Own Backyard Oasis From Salvaged Materials
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