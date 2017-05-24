Pod Space Prefab Garden Sheds

The pods come in three sizes and can be customized with optional features, including green roofs, washrooms, kitchenettes and storage spaces. Two or more pods can linked together with glass-and-steel walkways to create a larger, more flexible space. Lord drew his inspiration in part from the Scottish architect Gareth Hoskins, particularly the visitor’s center that Hoskins designed for the Culloden Battlefield in Iverness, Scotland — the site of the last battle fought in mainland Britain. The larch-and-stone structure was completed in 2007.

"I felt that, using a similar palette of materials, we could design a structure which would have a minimal visual impact on the built environment and require little maintenance and upkeep," Lord says. The pods are built with durable western red cedar cladding certified as sustainable by the Forest Stewardship Council or the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification. Flooring is available in 80 shades of natural rubber, or in a range of low-maintenance hardwood surfaces.

Premium Scandinavian windows with sealed double glazing help keep the elements out and the air conditioning (or heat) inside. The pods are factory-built using a modular construction system and are installed on a hidden galvanized steel subframe, typically in about two days, according to the Pod Space Web site. The plumbing, heating and electrical systems are installed in advance, ready to be hooked up within a few hours of delivery, Lord says.