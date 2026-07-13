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Articles
European Homes
The best in modern architecture from Great Britain, Scandinavia, Italy, and more.
A Pink Stair Punctuates a Family’s Renovated 720-Square-Foot Madrid Apartment
After 20 Years in the Same Madrid Apartment, They Blew Up the Floor Plan and Started Fresh
The Yellow Steel Prop in This Stripped-Back Madrid Townhome Made Us Do a Double Take
This Eye-Popping Madrid Apartment Overachieves on Its Only Goal
Their Mediterranean Courtyard House Is Warmed by the Sun and Cooled by Sea Breezes
A Timber Extension Climbs the Hillside Behind This Rural Norwegian Home
A Bright Yellow Foyer Is Just the Start of a Color-Coded Transformation for This Madrid Flat
A Wavy Wardrobe Echoes Original Barrel Vaulted Ceilings in This Renovated Barcelona Flat
A New Envelope Turns This Old Stone Stable in Spain Into a High-Performing Home
Burnished Aluminum Sheeting Covers the Entire Ground Floor of This Renovated 1893 Lisbon Home
Before & After: Pops of Green and a Sunken Sofa Bring an Alpine Home Back to Peak Condition
A Green Core Unlocks Critical Space in a Family’s 570-Square-Foot Prague Apartment
They Used Family Farm Equipment to Build a Prefab Home in Spain
This Greek Architect Is Preserving Historic Houses by Any Means Necessary
Out of Office: This High-Design Retreat in Portugal Promises Paradise for Globe-Trotting Creatives
A Bright Red Staircase Is Just One Eye-Popping Element in This New Build in Belgium
Budget Breakdown: What Happens When a Shipping Expert Designs a 200-Square-Foot Tiny Cabin
Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home
Cast Concrete Steps Form a Flowing Staircase That Centers This Belgian Home
Before & After: They Revived a Century-Old Barn Destined for Demo in the Dutch Countryside
You Enter This Historic 860-Square-Foot Milan Apartment Through a New Metal Portal
This Three-Level Concrete Town House in the Canary Islands Is Designed to Be Redesigned
My House: How an Ikea Designer Renovated an 1800s Home That Had No Water or Electricity
Budget Breakdown: The Kitchen Is the Star of This €211K Barcelona Penthouse Revamp
A Former Auto Garage Near the Pyrenees Is Now a Live/Work Space for Two Artists
It’s a Stairway. It’s a Greenhouse. It’s Definitely Not a Chicken Coop (But Don’t Tell the Chickens)
Would You Believe This Prim Amsterdam Apartment Was Once Part of a Sewage Treatment Plant?
Wood Prefab Panels Cloaked in Galvanized Steel Form a Hillside Home in Barcelona
A Light-Filled, One-Bedroom Apartment in Prague Rises From What Was Once a Bakery
How They Pulled It Off: A Hilltop Home in Italy Built Around a 17th-Century Watchtower
They Channeled the “Oontz Oontz” of One of Berlin’s Most Famous Nightclubs Into an Apartment
Portugal’s Zaniest Architecture Studio Is at It Again
A Sculptural Ceiling Brings Oscar-Worthy Levels of Drama to This Reworked London Flat
Timber Structures Pull Triple Duty Inside This Belgian Home for a Retired Couple
You’d Never Believe This Angular Glass Facade Stands Among Former Military Barracks
The Barcelona Feminist Co-op Queering Nuclear Family Norms
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