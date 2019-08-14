Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
European Homes
Modern architecture is all over Europe, Great Britain and Scandinavia. We'll add modern homes that you'll love!
Browse Categories
All Stories
Exclusives
Dwell Magazine
TOPICS
Home Tours
Renovations
Prefab Homes
Tiny Homes
Campers & Trailers
Kitchen
Bath
How-To & Guides
Real Estate
Workplace & Office
Travel
Celebrity Homes
Cabins
Shipping Containers
Garden & Landscapes
Home Tech
Design News
Shopping Guides
CITIES
Los Angeles
San Francisco
New York
A Former Horse Stable is Repurposed into a Stunning Tuscan Retreat
Hesselbrand reimagines a historic former horse stable with a timeless, period-sensitive renovation that blends classic Italian design with contemporary style at this dreamy Tuscan...
By
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
-
7 days
ago
A Prefabricated Tiny House Sets Down Anchor Along the Vltava River in Prague
Tugged for 18 hours through 4 locks and underneath 14 bridges, including the famous Charles Bridge, this floating abode finally made it home.
A Divine Intervention Is Staged For This 16th-Century Spanish Church
Two friends breathe new life into a crumbling Spanish church.
20 Suspended Fireplaces That Will Warm You Up In Style
These floating fireplaces will have you pining for chilly weather.
-
15 days
ago
Dolce & Gabbana Part Ways With Their Vibrant Italian Villa on Stromboli Island
The colorful summer home is as eccentric as its owners, with each room expressing a different shade of their world-renowned style.
An Obsessed Designer Fills Her Home with Vintage Finds
In southwest England, interior designer Kathryn Tyler built her home around her ever-expanding furniture collection.
"A Home Should Never Feel Like a Hotel Lobby"
Designer Jaime Hayon offers a personal tour of his home in Valencia, Spain, sharing his design thinking along the way.
This Crisp Spanish Dwelling Makes Use of Every Nook and Cranny
Clean white finishes abut beech wood walls in this rejuvenated home in Petrer.
An Undulating Italian Villa Stretches Toward the Lakeshore
Villa Mosca Bianca by Design Haus Liberty unfolds in layers, its outdoor terraces cascading down to the waters of Lake Maggiore.
A Concrete Addition Caps a Photographer’s Georgian-Style Home in London
For the renovation and expansion of this listed house in East London, Archer + Braun draws inspiration from postwar Brutalism.
This Half-Glass Home in the Netherlands Sets the Stage For Garden Living
In the Dutch village of Werkhoven, RVArchitecture builds a gabled-roof dwelling with a glass rear.
-
4 months
ago
An Angular Copper-Clad Apartment Building in Italy
Perched in the Dolomite mountains, an angular copper-clad apartment building echoes the topography of its site.
A Neoclassical Gallery Home in Belgium
In this Brussels mansion, nothing has a price tag, but almost everything is for sale. Here, two design experts curate their fantasy house.
Inside Peter Fehrentz's Renovated Flat in Berlin
With a confident color palette and clever space-saving tricks, designer Peter Fehrentz transforms a 646-square-foot apartment in Berlin.
Modern Tiny Kitchen Remodel in Sweden
What’s the secret to successfully wedging a kitchen into a 258-square-foot apartment? A visual balancing act.
Odd Angles Don't Stop This Apartment's Transformation
By straightening angles, installing windows, and adding vertical accents, architect Aaron Ritenour brought light and order to an irregularly shaped apartment in the heart of...
This Farmhouse is a Cor-Ten Steel-Clad Dream
From the bones of a neglected farmstead in rural Scotland emerges a low-impact, solar-powered home that’s all about working with what was already there.
We Can't Get Enough of This German Apartment's Sleek Matte-Black Kitchen
A German family's homelife takes shape around a modern kitchen.
This Norwegian Cabin Hunches Under a Protective Hood
Built to withstand powerful winds and rain, Hytte Imingfjell is a mountain cabin with a distinctive, hood-like roof.
An Antwerp Apartment Captures the Spirit of the Belle Époque
In Antwerp, Belgium, a historic flat is transformed into a bright and airy, dreamy oasis.
A Corbusier-Inspired Parisian Home
An American architect in Paris experiments with Corbusian perceptions of interior and exterior space.
A Madrid Home Mimics the Mountains With a Striking Sawtooth Roof
This Madrid home's intriguing roofline creates tall ceilings while sticking to strict building restrictions.
The Answer Is Jens Risom
Jens Risom (1916-2016) changed America's perception of Danish modern furniture.
An Aluminum-Clad Green Energy Home in England
Green Orchard, the home Paul Archer designed for his parents outside Bristol, England, sows the seeds of an active retirement.
A Modern Treehouse in Belgium
Design firm Baumraum’s modern tree house in Belgium sparks a dialogue about nature and architecture.
Converted Loft Fit for a Modern Family in Copenhagen
In an up-and-coming area of Copenhagen, a pair of designers and their twin girls inhabit a converted loft, filling it with serious design savvy and a hefty dose of creativity.
Steel Framed Split-Level Home in Germany
What do architects build when they can be their own clients?
Modern Meets Traditional in a Swedish Summer House
On an 18th-century farmstead in rural Sweden, two Copenhagen designers handcraft a summerhouse that seamlessly melds the modern and the traditional.
A Soaring Schoolhouse in the Netherlands is Reborn
Take a lesson from this school-turned-home.
Eco-Friendly A-Frame in the French Countryside
A serene French country house expresses a reverence for wood.
1
2
3
4
5
...
9
Next