Restoring the 1924 Rietveld Schröder House, an Icon of the De Stijl Movement
For Dutch architect Bertus Mulder, the goal was “to return the house to what it was intended to be: a manifesto, a blueprint for a new architecture and a new way of living.”
Text by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s October 2007 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Jane Szita
Amsterdam-based contributing editor Jane Szita took the train to Ghent–three hours away, but a very different Franco-Flemish culture.
Published
Last Updated