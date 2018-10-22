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An Austrian Family Embraces a Plush 1970s Home in Need of a Little LoveView 17 Photos
Dwell Magazine

An Austrian Family Embraces a Plush 1970s Home in Need of a Little Love

The Wittmann House—complete with sunken living room and indoor pool—underwent a fastidious restoration.
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Werner Weissmann is drawn to audacious works of architecture—style and era be damned. The list of unusual places he’s called home over the years even includes a 16th-century castle. So when he came across an ad for a one-of-a-kind modernist villa deep in Lower Austria’s wine country, right as he was ready to tackle another restoration, he pounced. Designed by distinguished architect Johannes Spalt in the mid-1970s, the home was built for Spalt’s friend and collaborator, handcrafted-furniture manufacturer Franz Wittmann, whose family-owned company, Wittmann, dates to 1896.

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