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South African Homes
Browse the most recent stories from Dwell about modern homes, architecture, products, and design.
A South African Home With a Green Roof Opens Completely to the Landscape
This Seaside Holiday Home in South Africa Is Built for the Ages
A 330-Square-Foot Weekend Cabin in South Africa
Humble Materials Get an Elevated Treatment in a ’70s-Inspired Cape Town Home
In South Africa, a Moody Shipping Container Cabin Springs Up in Four Months Flat
A Family Joins Hands to Restore a Crumbling Farmhouse in South Africa
Fashion Designer Lezanne Viviers’s Johannesburg Digs Double as a Studio and Concept Store
A Cork-Covered Retreat in South Africa Is Built Using Mass Timber
Longtime Friends Reunite to Transform an 80-Year-Old Cottage in Cape Town
A 120-Year-Old Victorian Cottage in Cape Town Gets a Glow Up
An Architect’s South African Digs Borrow the Stripped-Down Look of Parking Garages
A Magical, Off-Grid Guesthouse Disappears Into the South African Bushveld
This Eco-Friendly Home Wears the South African Bush as Camouflage
An Inverted Pyramid Roof Tops This Stately Retreat in Cape Town
Stacked Shipping Containers Create a New Model For Urban Living in South Africa
An Elegant South African Home Embraces Mesmerizing Views
An Inviting South African Cottage Embraces Its Seaside Locale
Take in the South African Countryside in This Shipping Container Eco-Cabin
A Minimalist Retreat at the Edge of South Africa's Karoo Desert
Katz's Cradle
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