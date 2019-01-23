Subscribe
An Inverted Pyramid Roof Tops This Stately Retreat in Cape Town
Clerestory windows and gardens on every level help this architect’s home feel integrated with its spectacular, mountain setting.
By
Michele Koh Morollo
-
7 months
ago
Stacked Shipping Containers Create a New Model For Urban Living in South Africa
This modular building composed of 140 shipping containers is designed to revitalize and revamp the downtown core of Johannesburg, South Africa.
An Elegant South African Home Embraces Mesmerizing Views
Located in the wine region of Benguela Cove, this modern family retreat is well suited to make the most of its unique natural setting.
An Inviting South African Cottage Embraces its Seaside Locale
Clad in timber and well-connected to the outdoors, this retreat in the village of Kommetjie is a nod to traditional cottage architecture and its surrounding community.
-
a year
ago
Take in the South African Countryside in This Shipping Container Eco-Cabin
Nestled on a family farm, this South African shipping container cabin is completely off the grid.
A Minimalist Retreat at the Edge of South Africa's Karoo Desert
Using local materials and building methods, a London-based firm crafts a serene home in South Africa.
Katz's Cradle
Gregory Katz proves that three times is a charm with his trio of concrete homes, which challenge the status quo in this quiet Johannesburg suburb.