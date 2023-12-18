See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
In South Africa, a Moody Shipping Container Cabin Springs Up in Four Months Flat
In South Africa, a Moody Shipping Container Cabin Springs Up in Four Months Flat

In the midst of the pandemic, a family leverages industry connections and modular construction to quickly rebuild a cliffside getaway on a fire-ravaged site in the Kogelberg Biosphere Reserve.
Text by
Wedged between the cliffs of Cape Peninsula and the Hottentots Holland Mountains, False Bay marks the southwesternmost tip of South Africa. It’s a secluded paradise on the outskirts of Cape Town, famed for its deep blue waters and endless horizon. The views from the shore are hard to beat—but a new cliffside cabin has upped the ante.

Prefab Homes, Shipping Containers, Home Tours, South African Homes