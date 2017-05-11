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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The simple wood exterior can be customized based on the owner's wishes.
A small workspace is tucked into the far wall of the unit, with additional storage.
Natalie and Lauren wanted to replicate the feel of a Zen garden with their home’s central courtyard. The garden features a Japanese maple that pops against the charred timber cladding, while structurally, the U-shape design ushers light right through to the back of the house.
“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
Richie walks through the shared plaza between the main house and ADU.
Kuo transformed the original back house and attached garage using playful geometries and creative uses of space.
By extending the deck out to meet the roofline of the floor below, the architects were able to create a perch for seeing up and down the beach easily. “All of the railings are marine-grade stainless,” says Levy, which helps withstand the corrosive effect of the salt and sand, as well as the stucco exterior and fiberglass Marvin Modern windows on the front façade.
The terrace outside the common areas overlooks the picturesque Shiribetsu River.
The family also used the terraces as living and work spaces. The vintage wicker furniture came from the local flea market.
Hunter's son and daughter enjoy a day at the pool. "When my kids saw the pictures they were jealous!
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
The expansive, covered patio that extends from the living space features an outdoor kitchen and adjoining pizza oven. “My favorite aspect of the project was that the clients embraced the idea that home can be more than just shelter,” says architect Cavin Costello. “It can be a place that incentivizes you to socialize, think, eat, work, create, and play differently.”
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
“The intention of the landscape design was to create a tranquil refuge in a vibrant neighborhood for the family to entertain, play, and spend quality time together outdoors,” says the team at The Green Room Landscape Architecture. “The architecture produced multiple lines of sight that penetrate through the home, connecting the front and back yards with similar plant materials, creating a feeling that the house was planted in a scenic Sonoran meadow.”
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
shading
One of the highlights of the Mariposa House’s renovation is a new trellis complemented by heaps of lush vegetation.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
"Even in March and April, on a sunny day, we can open up those doors and eat outside in the sun," says Denise.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
Colorful vinyl strips woven into the tall chain link fences that surround the site are another low-cost way of creating a visually stimulating space.
Perforated metal walls protect the patio from the area’s intense winds.
Perforated metal walls protect the patio from the area’s intense winds.
The ceiling of the exterior patio and soffits is crafted from inexpensive sheets of plywood cut into smaller pieces, assembled in a custom pattern, and stained.
A cactus garden planted in between the glazed wall in front of the stair and the brise-soleil connects the home to the landscape.
Native Sonoran flora—such as salvaged soap tree yuccas, ocotillos, and saguaros—are planted at strategic locations. Low-water hybrid grasses and shrubs complement the larger plants, creating a very serene experience while keeping maintenance to a minimum.
The pool and fire pit in the courtyard are at the heart of the home. The olive trees and native Ironwood trees planted around these spaces soften the rectilinear architecture.
Before the home was built, the lot was almost entirely grass—however now the landscape is composed of desert and native vegetation. It also includes productive gardens of numerous types, including herb and vegetable plantings and citrus and stone fruit groves. These, in combination with the chicken eggs, provide a healthy, local food source.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
A new second-floor deck was wrapped in 2020, and at $25,000, a sizeable chunk of the budget. But worth it, considering it makes for a serene spot to sit and soak up the river and forest views. “The sound of the river rushing can’t be beat,” says Devlin.
The Lew House offers a wealth of outdoor spaces to enjoy, including a patio with a pool.
The modern dwelling incorporates its woodsy-yet-urban surrounds through copious glazing.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The downstairs patio is framed in bougainvillea and has two Boomerang Lounge rattan chairs with a mosaic-topped table, both from CB2.
The pool helps cool and humidify the air before it’s drawn into the home.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
The balcony—with iron lacework that is typical of an inner Sydney terrace—is the only real nod to strict heritage conservation in the project. "We were required to replicate the original design of the balcony," says Joe. "Curiously, it was the first job we undertook and the last to be completed."
Troy and Dianna Shurtz used the doors of the shipping container to create a screen that offers privacy for the hot tub.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
A front garden creates a moment of pause. "The lower front window has a two-inch-thick box going around it," says Martin. "It was a solution to enhance the kitchen window, bypassing the corner of the facade and the column it contained." This would enlarge the second kitchen counter inside, where the stove is placed.
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