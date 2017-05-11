Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/pools, tubs, showers : small

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
Troy and Dianna Shurtz used the doors of the shipping container to create a screen that offers privacy for the hot tub.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
At 34 stories up, the jacuzzi offers an unparalleled view of The Strip.
240 signature spots cover each of the columns that frame the jacuzzi.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
living into landscapes.....
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
An outdoor bathroom for lazy summer soaks.
Casa De Plegado
A plunge pool on the roof of the small building.
Front Porch: Bronze sculpture by Gail Folwell
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.
The spa is positioned to maximize the ocean view, and is sheltered on three sides by bamboo, privacy wall and house.
Steps away from the inviting spa