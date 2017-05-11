Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/pools, tubs, showers : shower

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
A single private deck to the south features an outdoor bath with a full, panoramic view.
The northern courtyard provides a secondary entry, as well as an outdoor shower.