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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/locations : side yard

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

The simple wood exterior can be customized based on the owner's wishes.
Kuo transformed the original back house and attached garage using playful geometries and creative uses of space.
Perforated metal walls protect the patio from the area’s intense winds.
A cactus garden planted in between the glazed wall in front of the stair and the brise-soleil connects the home to the landscape.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
At midcentury-style Pavilion Haus in Houston, the home of StudioMET Architects principal and partner Shawn Gottschalk, Gottschalk ensured that kids could play freely in the contained courtyard while parents kept watch through the sleek glass panels. A large pedestrian gate doubling as the front door establishes a dialogue with nature found throughout the pavilion.
Courtyard
Courtyard- Social area
"We wanted to maintain a certain degree of privacy with regards to the street and their neighbors, while still opening the house up to a beautiful vineyard. The result is a house with a walled façade, featuring irregular shapes that open up to the landscape," says project architect Jesús Perales.
A private deck along the rear of the home offers space for enjoying sunsets over the water. Although only minutes from downtown Prague, the setting feels much further away.
In southern Osaka, Japan, Horibe Associates designed a 911-square foot house that directs views outwards towards rice fields and woods beyond. However, at the center of the home is an open-air atrium with access from multiple rooms, creating garden-facing rooms that give a serene and nature-focused backdrop that changes with the seasons.
Located in Aarhus, Denmark, Villa R is a minimalist, serene structure clad in zinc panels. "The objective was to create a house that brings the forest inside through large glass panels—and create an ever-changing seasonal backdrop for the interior living spaces," stated the architecture firm, C.F. Møller, of the 3,200-square-foot abode.
Large cedar-clad openings connect the interior living spaces to the courtyard. The bright and airy main living spaces wrap around the courtyard.
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
A spacious deck beautifully frames dramatic canyon and city views.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
Negative space appears to be carved out of the dark exterior to reveal the home's bright white interiors.
Breen and Good designed a pan deck that would accommodate the necessary drainage underneath. Stepstone worked with the design to create pavers that would be durable and stylish.
The hotel rooms open up to an open-air atrium filled with light and greenery.
240 signature spots cover each of the columns that frame the jacuzzi.
The rear of the house resembles the feeling of a tree house, suspended high up in the trees blending indoors with outdoors.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
A complex, angled structure shades and protects the main outdoor living space.
The courtyard lets the reimagined addition live as a "modernist ruin," with vines encouraged to grow and further blur the boundary between inside and out. The outdoor table and chairs are by Tait.
The penthouse has two adjoining, south-facing terraces.
The view from the kitchen to the newly opened terrace is one of Serboli's favorite parts of the home. “I love being in the kitchen, looking at the living room with the big window totally open. I think it's a privileged position because you can cook or eat (I love both) looking towards a space with unclear and undefined limits.”
The orientation of the home captures the sunrise and moonrise over the water.
Multiple outdoor living spaces and a wraparound deck emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
The 440-square-foot terrace is perfect for entertaining.
The courtyard was created to be a gathering space where all rooms meet.
An outdoor bathroom for lazy summer soaks.
The living room connects to a small balcony.
A cozy outdoor patio is located next to the dining room.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
This is the terrace which is just off the master bedroom.
The northern courtyard provides a secondary entry, as well as an outdoor shower.
Entry Court
The distinct sloped roof profiles provide directionality, essentially “pointing” to the views beyond.
View from Southwest @ Dusk
The expansive cantilevered decks let the clients enjoy the view they love from thirty feet above the ground.
On the lower level is a fully-glazed living and dining space that leads to an outdoor pool and terrace area.
The large outdoor terraces make the outdoors a major part of the house's design.
Automated shutters overhead provide privacy when closed and shade the deck when open.
The Conine family engineered the stainless-steel chain-mail mesh curtain system themselves using bedsheets to mock up the design. In the final version, a sunscreen with grommets from Whiting & Davis blocks the blazing sun while standing up to the strong winds of the Jackson Hole valley.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
The east-facing facade opens to an outdoor deck, which is furnished with lounge chairs by Loll Designs.
From there, a private walkway runs to the shore.
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