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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/locations : woodland

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Woodland Design Photos and Ideas

The terrace outside the common areas overlooks the picturesque Shiribetsu River.
A new second-floor deck was wrapped in 2020, and at $25,000, a sizeable chunk of the budget. But worth it, considering it makes for a serene spot to sit and soak up the river and forest views. “The sound of the river rushing can’t be beat,” says Devlin.
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
In the warmer months, the window can be raised to allow those on the deck and inside the cabin to chat face-to-face.
"This home is intended as both a place of refuge and of play," says Emily Summers Design Associates.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
A look at the spectacular landscape.
Gregory Creek Residence - Exterior
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
'Tree House' - Bamboo Terrace