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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/fences, walls : retaining

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Retaining Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

In contrast to the street façade, with its ribbon windows and metal screen, the rear of the house opens up to the natural landscape and views of downtown Austin via large windows and cantilevered terraces.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
Although the renovated house seems significantly taller than it used to, the new roof caps out only six feet higher. The residents were more interested in stretching the design horizontally and extending the eaves as far as they could go. “Let’s get lines, forms, and materials from the inside to the outside of the house,” Greg remembers saying. A side patio with a basalt fireplace enables the residents to enjoy the outdoors even when the weather is cool.
"This home is intended as both a place of refuge and of play," says Emily Summers Design Associates.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
“We wanted to ‘cap’ the dwelling with a generous, almost sweeping canopy that would keep the majority of the high sun exposure areas in shade,” says Pande. “We also played with the roof volume to break free from the constraints of a typical ‘box modern’ home.”
West Elevation @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation