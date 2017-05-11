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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/fences, walls : stone

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Stone Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Large cedar-clad openings connect the interior living spaces to the courtyard. The bright and airy main living spaces wrap around the courtyard.
Although the renovated house seems significantly taller than it used to, the new roof caps out only six feet higher. The residents were more interested in stretching the design horizontally and extending the eaves as far as they could go. “Let’s get lines, forms, and materials from the inside to the outside of the house,” Greg remembers saying. A side patio with a basalt fireplace enables the residents to enjoy the outdoors even when the weather is cool.
This home's prefabricated components were all made in Marmol Radziner’s home-building factory near Los Angeles, and trucked over to the one-and-a-half-acre site.
The home features large windows and doors that open out onto three stone terraces, providing a perfect spot for entertaining.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Exterior-VILLA CP