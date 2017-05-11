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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/pools, tubs, showers : salt water

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Salt Water Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.