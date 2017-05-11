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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP