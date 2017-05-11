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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/patio, porch, deck : wood

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The simple wood exterior can be customized based on the owner's wishes.
A small workspace is tucked into the far wall of the unit, with additional storage.
Hunter's son and daughter enjoy a day at the pool. "When my kids saw the pictures they were jealous!
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
The balcony—with iron lacework that is typical of an inner Sydney terrace—is the only real nod to strict heritage conservation in the project. "We were required to replicate the original design of the balcony," says Joe. "Curiously, it was the first job we undertook and the last to be completed."
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
On the valley side, the terrace steps down as a series of wide bleachers that double as casual seating for enjoying the scenery. The plan also sets the railings below the main floor, so that the interior offers unobstructed views of the landscape.
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
The addition carves out a cozy seating area with a natural sight line to lake views. The custom railing is steel.
A new rear addition at both levels added much-needed space to the master suite (above) and created an extra bedroom/office with deck access (below).
The new rear, two-story addition adds over 2,000 square feet of living space without sacrificing the backyard. The repetition of the curved elements, such as the tall, cement-rendered columns that band the exterior, are a subtle reference to the scale and proportions of the Victorian style.
The star of the home is a 2,500-square-foot deck offering an outdoor grill and numerous seating areas—perfect for entertaining or enjoying the natural surroundings.
A private deck along the rear of the home offers space for enjoying sunsets over the water. Although only minutes from downtown Prague, the setting feels much further away.
The roof deck looks out over quiet surroundings along a more secluded channel off of the Vltava River. Stairs to the terrace are only accessible from a smaller deck along the rear of the home.
In southern Osaka, Japan, Horibe Associates designed a 911-square foot house that directs views outwards towards rice fields and woods beyond. However, at the center of the home is an open-air atrium with access from multiple rooms, creating garden-facing rooms that give a serene and nature-focused backdrop that changes with the seasons.
A small covered lanai-like patio provides a place to enjoy the outdoors, even if it's raining.
Located in Aarhus, Denmark, Villa R is a minimalist, serene structure clad in zinc panels. "The objective was to create a house that brings the forest inside through large glass panels—and create an ever-changing seasonal backdrop for the interior living spaces," stated the architecture firm, C.F. Møller, of the 3,200-square-foot abode.
Large cedar-clad openings connect the interior living spaces to the courtyard. The bright and airy main living spaces wrap around the courtyard.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
In the warmer months, the window can be raised to allow those on the deck and inside the cabin to chat face-to-face.
A look back at the deck that wraps the living and dining room wing, and cantilevers into the canopy. The stainless-steel railing doesn’t impede sightlines.
The mullet design provides ample outdoor entertaining space for social gatherings.
The new, protected deck frames the views, and also has a built-in bench and Electrolux grill, with a mosaic tile backsplash.
The rear of the house resembles the feeling of a tree house, suspended high up in the trees blending indoors with outdoors.
A large ipe deck nestled into the hillside is hidden from the road above.
In the Poplar Dock Marina of London sits a 1924 barge that has been transformed into Beecliffe, a contemporary floating home with simple, sophisticated interiors.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The orientation of the home captures the sunrise and moonrise over the water.
A single private deck to the south features an outdoor bath with a full, panoramic view.
Positioned towards the north, raked ceilings and windows draw natural light into the living area, while eaves and awnings block the harsh summer sun.
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
Multiple outdoor living spaces and a wraparound deck emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
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