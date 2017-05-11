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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/patio, porch, deck : tile

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Natalie and Lauren wanted to replicate the feel of a Zen garden with their home’s central courtyard. The garden features a Japanese maple that pops against the charred timber cladding, while structurally, the U-shape design ushers light right through to the back of the house.
The family also used the terraces as living and work spaces. The vintage wicker furniture came from the local flea market.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The downstairs patio is framed in bougainvillea and has two Boomerang Lounge rattan chairs with a mosaic-topped table, both from CB2.
The tree void allows a strong visual connection between the first and second storeys. It enhances the house's sense of spaciousness as well as green features. The outdoor furniture is from Danish Design Co.
The spiral staircase connects both units to the backyard space. "The vertical stair provides an efficient path for her two young nephews to slip directly down from their kitchen to the back yard to play or for group barbecues with the extended family," says the firm.
The terrace serves as an extension of the living room. Both are wrapped in plywood, creating a warm contrast with some of the home’s harder materials.
The home's four terraces provide plenty of options for outdoor living while enjoying views of Century City and beyond.
Acapulco chairs sit atop the deck, which looks north to the San Gabriel Mountains.
“The material choices were all relatively basic,” says Frohn. “I like working with everyday things.” Ceramic tiles by Quarry Tile Company line the exterior.
Although the renovated house seems significantly taller than it used to, the new roof caps out only six feet higher. The residents were more interested in stretching the design horizontally and extending the eaves as far as they could go. “Let’s get lines, forms, and materials from the inside to the outside of the house,” Greg remembers saying. A side patio with a basalt fireplace enables the residents to enjoy the outdoors even when the weather is cool.
"Except for the addition of an attached bike storage area, the existing foundation was maintained," Troyer says. He is continuing to work on landscaping, and wants the hardscape to be completed this year.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
Located just a block from the beach next to the popular Heisler Park, Hotel Joaquin is in an ideal home base for adventure and exploration.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The 440-square-foot terrace is perfect for entertaining.