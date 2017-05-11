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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/patio, porch, deck : planters

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The tree void allows a strong visual connection between the first and second storeys. It enhances the house's sense of spaciousness as well as green features. The outdoor furniture is from Danish Design Co.
The second storey patio is accessed from the master bedroom via an internal corridor or from the common areas via an external bridge. Each route lets occupants engage with the first storey via the void.
Viewed from above, the house shows off its multiple outdoor entertaining areas and lush vegetation
The terrace serves as an extension of the living room. Both are wrapped in plywood, creating a warm contrast with some of the home’s harder materials.
“A guiding principle was experimentation—we wanted to try things with the house, to explore different materials and ideas,” says Richard. “The house is open, yet it isn’t. Nature is part of it, but it’s still very private, because it’s sunken and tucked away,” adds Daniela.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
"Except for the addition of an attached bike storage area, the existing foundation was maintained," Troyer says. He is continuing to work on landscaping, and wants the hardscape to be completed this year.
The view from the kitchen to the newly opened terrace is one of Serboli's favorite parts of the home. “I love being in the kitchen, looking at the living room with the big window totally open. I think it's a privileged position because you can cook or eat (I love both) looking towards a space with unclear and undefined limits.”
Perched atop the historic Gilsey House, the J+K Residence also overlooks a storied neighborhood. The land, located north of Madison Square, was one of New York's last remaining family farms before becoming a bustling theater district. It then devolved into a neglected wholesale district until being rediscovered by artists and entrepreneurs.
The innovative cladding system of concrete panels doubles as a rainscreen, protecting the structure from the elements and providing increased thermal efficiency.
Exposed concrete, metal, and concrete panel cladding—chosen for their ease of maintenance—are the predominant materials.
Private garden with deck