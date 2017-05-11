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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/locations : slope

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Slope Design Photos and Ideas

Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
Troy and Dianna Shurtz used the doors of the shipping container to create a screen that offers privacy for the hot tub.
On the valley side, the terrace steps down as a series of wide bleachers that double as casual seating for enjoying the scenery. The plan also sets the railings below the main floor, so that the interior offers unobstructed views of the landscape.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
Tom's House was designed by Anna-Marie Chin with the surrounding landscape in mind. A soaking tub sits a few paces down the slope, capturing stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
living into landscapes.....
A look at the spectacular landscape.
The cedar-lined terrace has a fire pit which provides excellent additional space for outdoor entertaining.
The expansive terrace creates a smooth transition to the outdoors.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
This is the terrace which is just off the master bedroom.
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
West Elevation
Intended to be cutting-edge prototypes for modern living, the experiment ended up involving many of America's greatest architects, including Richard Neutra, Charles and Ray Eames, and Eero Saarinen—and had a major impact on modernist residential architecture.