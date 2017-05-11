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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
Viewed from above, the house shows off its multiple outdoor entertaining areas and lush vegetation
A roof terrace provides ocean views. The Spectra umbrella is by Umbrosa.
“A guiding principle was experimentation—we wanted to try things with the house, to explore different materials and ideas,” says Richard. “The house is open, yet it isn’t. Nature is part of it, but it’s still very private, because it’s sunken and tucked away,” adds Daniela.
A rooftop deck with spectacular city views was a late addition to the design. “It was challenging to make the design for this work within the over-looking and over-shadowing requirements, but still maximize the outlook,” says Bryant. “We look forward to this space ‘greening’ up over time as the steel pergola covers with growing foliage.”
The roof deck looks out over quiet surroundings along a more secluded channel off of the Vltava River. Stairs to the terrace are only accessible from a smaller deck along the rear of the home.
Acapulco chairs sit atop the deck, which looks north to the San Gabriel Mountains.
“The material choices were all relatively basic,” says Frohn. “I like working with everyday things.” Ceramic tiles by Quarry Tile Company line the exterior.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
A spacious deck beautifully frames dramatic canyon and city views.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
Take in panoramas of the city right from bed.
The mullet design provides ample outdoor entertaining space for social gatherings.
In the Poplar Dock Marina of London sits a 1924 barge that has been transformed into Beecliffe, a contemporary floating home with simple, sophisticated interiors.
An aerial view of the rooftop deck.
The rooftop deck looks out to city views.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
To keep the original street-level exterior view, the second-floor addition was set back from the building’s existing façade.
Perched atop the historic Gilsey House, the J+K Residence also overlooks a storied neighborhood. The land, located north of Madison Square, was one of New York's last remaining family farms before becoming a bustling theater district. It then devolved into a neglected wholesale district until being rediscovered by artists and entrepreneurs.
The weathering steel exterior pays homage to the owner’s youth, which was spent welding oil tanks.
A grated metal footbridge with hog-wire, guard-rail panels connects the top of the mesa from the west side to the observation deck. Stairs lead to the glazed studio and hunting blind below.
A sleeping area with an ensuite bathroom is located to the left of the stairs.
By carefully crafting both indoor and outdoor spaces, the architects managed to draw the scenic landscape inward while extending the outdoor living experience. Social areas like the living, dining, kitchen, bar, den, outdoor deck, fire pit and barbecue area are located on the second level.
This beach house is sited on a former rice plantation near Playa Guiones.
A plunge pool on the roof of the small building.
The custom privacy screen shields unwanted views and places the focus on downtown San Francisco.
The construction was done to make sure that the four areas of the roof — the sundeck, grass hill, play space, and outdoor terrace — all felt like distinct but united areas.
Since the open space is owned by everyone in the building, De Smedt wanted it to feel that way.
Automated shutters overhead provide privacy when closed and shade the deck when open.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
Of the three-module addition, Siegal says, “I wanted to have a place where I could expose people to vertical dwelling. There’s no reason why more people can’t build this way.”
The rooftop is wired for a solar farm, but they are waiting for better prices and tax breaks before investing.
On the lower roof, cedar decking and flower beds define one of several outdoor gardening spaces. Part of her ongoing research into the livability of cities, Fitzgerald aimed to create landscaped areas that were “aesthetic, aromatic, educational, and productive.” The deck is bordered by an expanded aluminum mesh railing and black metal corrugated panels.
'Tree House' - Bamboo Terrace
Green roof