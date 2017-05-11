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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/locations : desert

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Desert Design Photos and Ideas

The pool helps cool and humidify the air before it’s drawn into the home.
This home's prefabricated components were all made in Marmol Radziner’s home-building factory near Los Angeles, and trucked over to the one-and-a-half-acre site.
Casa De Plegado
Entry Court
View over the Canal
Street view of the double gable
Canal House along the Arizona Canal in Phoenix, AZ
Cor-ten steel gate
Site fence with Mexican Fence Post cacti
Garage and Cor-ten steel site fence