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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/fences, walls : wood

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Wood Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The terrace outside the common areas overlooks the picturesque Shiribetsu River.
Hunter's son and daughter enjoy a day at the pool. "When my kids saw the pictures they were jealous!
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
The modern dwelling incorporates its woodsy-yet-urban surrounds through copious glazing.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Large cedar-clad openings connect the interior living spaces to the courtyard. The bright and airy main living spaces wrap around the courtyard.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
A spacious deck beautifully frames dramatic canyon and city views.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
The main pool deck seamlessly transitions into the den.
The pool deck has a resort-like feel.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
Multiple outdoor living spaces and a wraparound deck emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
An outdoor bathroom for lazy summer soaks.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
“We wanted to ‘cap’ the dwelling with a generous, almost sweeping canopy that would keep the majority of the high sun exposure areas in shade,” says Pande. “We also played with the roof volume to break free from the constraints of a typical ‘box modern’ home.”
This private outdoor space would be otherwise unavailable within a hillside home.
This is the terrace which is just off the master bedroom.
The 2,466 square foot, two-level home features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.
A sleeping area with an ensuite bathroom is located to the left of the stairs.
The best view of the sea comes from the master bedroom on the home's northern edge. Byron Bay is popular for surfing, so the residents can judge the surf conditions from the bedroom before heading out to the beach.
South / West view