Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Courtyard
Courtyard- Social area
"We wanted to maintain a certain degree of privacy with regards to the street and their neighbors, while still opening the house up to a beautiful vineyard. The result is a house with a walled façade, featuring irregular shapes that open up to the landscape," says project architect Jesús Perales.
Landscape designer Lillian Montalvo swapped disparate plantings for a cohesive plan centered on a pergola. The elevated, covered deck acts like a less constricted gazebo with more air flow.
With ample seating and an illuminated landscape, the backyard can facilitate easy entertaining.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
At 34 stories up, the jacuzzi offers an unparalleled view of The Strip.
see thru fire place
An aerial view of the rooftop deck.
The rooftop deck looks out to city views.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Glass Facade
The innovative cladding system of concrete panels doubles as a rainscreen, protecting the structure from the elements and providing increased thermal efficiency.
Exposed concrete, metal, and concrete panel cladding—chosen for their ease of maintenance—are the predominant materials.
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Private garden with deck
The lounge sofa on the balcony surrounds a gas-powered fireplace to create a cozy afternoon hang out spot.
Entry porch
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Exterior-VILLA CP
Garage and Cor-ten steel site fence
Back patio and outdoor living room. Board form concrete fireplace
The Master Suite on the end of the house has corner windows to enjoy the view.
Front Porch: Bronze sculpture by Gail Folwell
Front outdoor area
Street view, frontal, dusk
Street view, dusk
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.