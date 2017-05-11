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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/locations : garden

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Garden Design Photos and Ideas

Natalie and Lauren wanted to replicate the feel of a Zen garden with their home’s central courtyard. The garden features a Japanese maple that pops against the charred timber cladding, while structurally, the U-shape design ushers light right through to the back of the house.
The terrace outside the common areas overlooks the picturesque Shiribetsu River.
Native Sonoran flora—such as salvaged soap tree yuccas, ocotillos, and saguaros—are planted at strategic locations. Low-water hybrid grasses and shrubs complement the larger plants, creating a very serene experience while keeping maintenance to a minimum.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The new rear, two-story addition adds over 2,000 square feet of living space without sacrificing the backyard. The repetition of the curved elements, such as the tall, cement-rendered columns that band the exterior, are a subtle reference to the scale and proportions of the Victorian style.
With ample seating and an illuminated landscape, the backyard can facilitate easy entertaining.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
The courtyard lets the reimagined addition live as a "modernist ruin," with vines encouraged to grow and further blur the boundary between inside and out. The outdoor table and chairs are by Tait.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
This private outdoor space would be otherwise unavailable within a hillside home.
The innovative cladding system of concrete panels doubles as a rainscreen, protecting the structure from the elements and providing increased thermal efficiency.
Exposed concrete, metal, and concrete panel cladding—chosen for their ease of maintenance—are the predominant materials.
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Private garden with deck
29th Street Residence in San Francisco, California
Exterior-VILLA CP
Street view, frontal, dusk
Street view, dusk
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.
Green roof