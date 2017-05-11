Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Hunter's son and daughter enjoy a day at the pool. "When my kids saw the pictures they were jealous!
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
One of the highlights of the Mariposa House’s renovation is a new trellis complemented by heaps of lush vegetation.
A cactus garden planted in between the glazed wall in front of the stair and the brise-soleil connects the home to the landscape.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
The modern dwelling incorporates its woodsy-yet-urban surrounds through copious glazing.
The tree void allows a strong visual connection between the first and second storeys. It enhances the house's sense of spaciousness as well as green features. The outdoor furniture is from Danish Design Co.
The spiral staircase connects both units to the backyard space. "The vertical stair provides an efficient path for her two young nephews to slip directly down from their kitchen to the back yard to play or for group barbecues with the extended family," says the firm.
The new rear, two-story addition adds over 2,000 square feet of living space without sacrificing the backyard. The repetition of the curved elements, such as the tall, cement-rendered columns that band the exterior, are a subtle reference to the scale and proportions of the Victorian style.
With ample seating and an illuminated landscape, the backyard can facilitate easy entertaining.
SHED reorganized the outdoor space into dedicated entertainment zones. The new deck connects directly to the kitchen via sliding doors.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
Having completed nearly 70 biologically filtered pools across Australia, Natural Swimming Pools Australia was recently commissioned to convert an existing chlorine pool into a natural pool for a large homestead at the iconic Detroit Station in New South Wales. The team converted the pool just in time for the visit of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
A steel-finned facade of Triple Fronted Revival wraps the lower-level extension and provides separation from the driveway.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
Negative space appears to be carved out of the dark exterior to reveal the home's bright white interiors.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
Although the renovated house seems significantly taller than it used to, the new roof caps out only six feet higher. The residents were more interested in stretching the design horizontally and extending the eaves as far as they could go. “Let’s get lines, forms, and materials from the inside to the outside of the house,” Greg remembers saying. A side patio with a basalt fireplace enables the residents to enjoy the outdoors even when the weather is cool.
The steel-and-glulam support system forms the covered corridor of the loggia.
Mama Shelter Rio de Janeiro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
The hotel rooms open up to an open-air atrium filled with light and greenery.
"Except for the addition of an attached bike storage area, the existing foundation was maintained," Troyer says. He is continuing to work on landscaping, and wants the hardscape to be completed this year.
The new, protected deck frames the views, and also has a built-in bench and Electrolux grill, with a mosaic tile backsplash.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The penthouse has two adjoining, south-facing terraces.
The view from the kitchen to the newly opened terrace is one of Serboli's favorite parts of the home. “I love being in the kitchen, looking at the living room with the big window totally open. I think it's a privileged position because you can cook or eat (I love both) looking towards a space with unclear and undefined limits.”
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
An outdoor bathroom for lazy summer soaks.
The living room connects to a small balcony.
A cozy outdoor patio is located next to the dining room.
“We wanted to ‘cap’ the dwelling with a generous, almost sweeping canopy that would keep the majority of the high sun exposure areas in shade,” says Pande. “We also played with the roof volume to break free from the constraints of a typical ‘box modern’ home.”
This private outdoor space would be otherwise unavailable within a hillside home.
This is the terrace which is just off the master bedroom.
The northern courtyard provides a secondary entry, as well as an outdoor shower.
Outdoor area/balcony
Treetop views from the balcony.
Two Bertoia Diamond chairs on the balcony.
Built with thick stone walls that create two horizontal planes in between the forest, the house has a roof made of glass and steel.
On the lower level is a fully-glazed living and dining space that leads to an outdoor pool and terrace area.
This 1949 inter-war modernist house in New South Wales was renovated by Sam Crawford Architects, Conway Atkins House in a way that paid homage to it's heritage with nautical and transportation art deco elements.
The lounge sofa on the balcony surrounds a gas-powered fireplace to create a cozy afternoon hang out spot.
This beach house is sited on a former rice plantation near Playa Guiones.
A plunge pool on the roof of the small building.
12