Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : metal/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Outdoor Metal Fences, Walls Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Richie walks through the shared plaza between the main house and ADU.
Kuo transformed the original back house and attached garage using playful geometries and creative uses of space.
The terrace outside the common areas overlooks the picturesque Shiribetsu River.
Hunter's son and daughter enjoy a day at the pool. "When my kids saw the pictures they were jealous!
The expansive, covered patio that extends from the living space features an outdoor kitchen and adjoining pizza oven. “My favorite aspect of the project was that the clients embraced the idea that home can be more than just shelter,” says architect Cavin Costello. “It can be a place that incentivizes you to socialize, think, eat, work, create, and play differently.”
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
“The intention of the landscape design was to create a tranquil refuge in a vibrant neighborhood for the family to entertain, play, and spend quality time together outdoors,” says the team at The Green Room Landscape Architecture. “The architecture produced multiple lines of sight that penetrate through the home, connecting the front and back yards with similar plant materials, creating a feeling that the house was planted in a scenic Sonoran meadow.”
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
Colorful vinyl strips woven into the tall chain link fences that surround the site are another low-cost way of creating a visually stimulating space.
Perforated metal walls protect the patio from the area’s intense winds.
Perforated metal walls protect the patio from the area’s intense winds.
The ceiling of the exterior patio and soffits is crafted from inexpensive sheets of plywood cut into smaller pieces, assembled in a custom pattern, and stained.
The pool and fire pit in the courtyard are at the heart of the home. The olive trees and native Ironwood trees planted around these spaces soften the rectilinear architecture.
Before the home was built, the lot was almost entirely grass—however now the landscape is composed of desert and native vegetation. It also includes productive gardens of numerous types, including herb and vegetable plantings and citrus and stone fruit groves. These, in combination with the chicken eggs, provide a healthy, local food source.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
The Lew House offers a wealth of outdoor spaces to enjoy, including a patio with a pool.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The pool helps cool and humidify the air before it’s drawn into the home.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
Courtyard
Courtyard- Social area
With ample seating and an illuminated landscape, the backyard can facilitate easy entertaining.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
A steel-finned facade of Triple Fronted Revival wraps the lower-level extension and provides separation from the driveway.
Take in panoramas of the city right from bed.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
The main pool deck seamlessly transitions into the den.
The pool deck has a resort-like feel.
The house on Manursing Island includes a pool and a nearly two-acre garden.
The steel-and-glulam support system forms the covered corridor of the loggia.
The hotel rooms open up to an open-air atrium filled with light and greenery.
The exterior of the home features corrugated metal, wood siding, and weathered steel panels. A V-shaped column helps hold up the front porch.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
A complex, angled structure shades and protects the main outdoor living space.
see thru fire place
outdoor fireplace at golden hour
Patio between studio and galary
An aerial view of the rooftop deck.
The rooftop deck looks out to city views.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The home features large windows and doors that open out onto three stone terraces, providing a perfect spot for entertaining.
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
12