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All Photos/living/furniture : stools/floors : brick

Living Room Stools Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
The Zyklus chair in the sitting area has been reupholstered in Pierre Frey velvet.
The casita offers a cozy escape for guests.
The 18-inch-thick adobe walls keep the house cool in the summer and cozy in the winter. An animal-themed nook situated next to a fiddle-leaf fig calls to mind a safari adventure.
An entire wall opens up to the landscape for streamlined indoor/outdoor living.